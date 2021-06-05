﻿PNP reports 203 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Health Service on Saturday reported 203 new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19 cases) and one fatality among its personnel.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar identified the 68th fatality as a 55-year-old male and a Police Master Sgt. assigned in Cagayan de Oro City.

According to reports, the said personnel experienced cough and fever on May 24 but no consultation was done due to fear of being Covid-19 infected.

The next day, he was still noted to be suffering from cough and fever but with shortness of breath thus decided to seek consultation with a private physician.

An antibiotic medication was given to him for pneumonia and was also advised for admission but due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in Cagayan de Oro they were unable to find a hospital for his admission.

On the same day, he experienced difficulty in breathing and was immediately brought to a hospital where he got swabbed, intubated, and was admitted to the Covid-19 ward.

He was then diagnosed with Community-Acquired Pneumonia-High Risk, Hypertension, and Diabetes Mellitus Type 2.

On May 26 at 11 a.m. the wife of the personnel received the information that her husband succumbed to Covid-19. The policeman was cremated the following day.

As of June 5, with 203 new cases, the PNP posted a total of 24,691 confirmed cases with 1,733 active cases. A total of 104 recoveries were noted bringing the total number to 22,890. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency