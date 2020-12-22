﻿PNP ‘red teams’ to check compliance with health protocols

The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced that it will be deploying so-called “red teams” in malls and other business establishments to ensure compliance with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health protocols.

“The purpose of (Red Teams are) to validate ‘yung situations in their respective area of operations. Vina-validate nila ‘yung deployment ng mga tao, at tinitignan din nila kung saan sila pwede tumulong at i-advise ‘yung ating mga (They validate the deployment of police officers, they check on where they can provide assistance and give advice to our) chiefs of police at different unit commanders as to where they should deploy their respective resources,” said PNP Directorate for Operations chief, Major Gen. Alfred Corpuz, in a briefing Monday.

He added that “red teams” should check the availability of foot baths, hand sanitizers, and body temperature scanners in all entry points; entrance and exits should be separated, and signages to remind the public of mandatory wearing of face mask and face shield should be posted in conspicuous areas.

Corpus said there should also be no free Wi-Fi and aircon temperature should be at 26 degrees Celsius in malls to discourage people from loitering.

He added that they will also utilize local government units in augmenting their efforts.

This came as the government appealed to people to observe safety and health protocols to curb a spike in Covid-19 cases during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Tuesday said they are eyeing to conduct coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) testing for all police personnel assigned in Metro Manila.

He added that Metro Manila will be prioritized as it is the epicenter of the pandemic and most of the molecular laboratories are located here.

At present, around 65 percent of all police officers in PNP headquarters were tested for Covid-19.

The PNP is now conducting aggressive testing, said Eleazar, who is also the concurrent commander of the Administrative Support for Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOTF).

Around 38,000 tests have been conducted for cops in the region, he added.

The molecular laboratory in Camp Crame has also increased its daily testing capacity to 300, from only 100.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 tests conducted for personnel in National Support Units (NSUs) are at 66 percent and while tests in Police Regional Offices (PROs) are at 27.9 percent.

Source: Philippines News agency