﻿PNP readies raps vs. Reds in Samar, Surigao Sur attacks

Criminal charges will be filed against the communist terrorists behind two attacks on government disaster response missions ahead of the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Samar and Surigao del Sur on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

“It appears these two incidents could be part of deliberate and simultaneous attacks coordinated at a higher level of the CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army) leadership,” said PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, in a statement.

Initial investigation by the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Caraga identified the ranking communist official responsible for the Surigao del Sur attack as a certain “Ka Megan”, alleged leader of the NPA’s Guerilla Front 30 operating in the Caraga region.

This developed as the PRO-Caraga clarified that no casualties were reported in the incident when communist terrorists ambushed a convoy of Philippine Army soldiers and civilians engaged in preemptive evacuation operations in Barangay Cancavan, Carmen, Surigao del Sur at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reports said the two civilians on board the motorcycle were wounded in the attack while the Army soldiers on board a pick-up truck initiated counter-ambush maneuvers and were able to extricate, the PNP chief said.

In Samar, two PNP Special Action Force troopers and a civilian were wounded in another attack in Barangay del Rosario in Matuguinao town while police and local government authorities were prepositioning relief supplies to high-risk communities lying at the path of the typhoon.

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency