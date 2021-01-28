﻿PNP probes slain Zambo cop’s ASG links

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Debold Sinas on Wednesday has ordered an investigation into the past activities of a slain police officer who had links with the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG).

“We want to know the extent of his involvement with the terrorist organization and to further establish other linkages,” Sinas said in a statement.

Citing reports from the PNP Intelligence Group (IG), Sinas said Staff Sgt. Jamiri Hawang Abraham alias “Jamz/Abz Salip Adzhar Alidjam” was killed in a police operation on Galvez Drive, Barangay Mampang, Zamboanga City at around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Sinas said the operation was initiated by the elements of the IG, Police Regional Office 9, Special Action Force, Criminal Investigation Group, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, and the Explosive Ordnance Division (EOD)/K9 Group in Zamboanga.

The operation was conducted by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Zamboanga City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 15 for illegal possession of explosives raps.

In his report, IG acting chief, Col. Warren de Leon said Abraham opened fire at the members of the search team that resulted in a brief shootout.

Abraham died of gunshot wounds at the Zamboanga City Medical Center.

Recovered from the suspect were several improvised explosive device (IED) components, two pistols, and an assault rifle.

Abraham, who is assigned at the City Drug Enforcement Unit of Zamboanga City Police Office, is listed in the 2019 Periodic Status Report of Terrorist Financing activities of the Abu Sayyaf Group-Dawlah Islamiya.

He had family ties with the late ASG sub-leaders Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan and Muammar Askali and another sub-leader Ben Quirino a.k.a. Ben Tatoh.

PNP-IG records also showed that he was involved in past kidnapping activities of the ASG under sub-leader Alhabsi Misaya in his hometown in Barangay Latih, Patikul, Sulu, a known stronghold of the terrorist group in the province.

Abraham was monitored to be in direct communication with ASG sub-leader Mundi Sawadjaan regarding the planned transport of IED from Sulu to Zamboang

Source: Philippines News agency