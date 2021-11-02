﻿PNP probes killing of DavSur journo

Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered the local police to thoroughly investigate the brutal killing of a journalist in Davao del Sur on Saturday night.

“We will look into all the possible angles on this case and we are also asking the help of our kababayans to provide us with any information that could lead to the resolution of this case,” he said in a statement Sunday night.

Orlando “Dondon” Dinoy, a reporter for Newsline Philippines in Davao City and a volunteer anchor of the Energy FM in Digos City, was reportedly gunned down at close range inside his rented apartment in Bansalan town.

Eleazar said he has ordered the regional director of Police Regional Office 11 to thoroughly probe the case.

He also vowed to protect all members of the media from any form of attack and harassment as he urged them to immediately report to authorities if they are under threat.

The PNP chief said they are now coordinating with the Presidential Task Force on Media Security as the case involves the killing of a journalist.

Source: Philippines News Agency