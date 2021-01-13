﻿PNP, PGH ink pact on medical care for wounded cops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the grant of medical aid and treatment of wounded police personnel.

In a statement Tuesday, the PNP Public Information Office said PNP chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, and PGH director, Dr. Gerardo Legaspi signed the MOA in a ceremony in Camp Crame on Monday.

Under the pact, medical care would be provided to police officers wounded “in the line of duty” through a Letter of Authorization (LOA), that guarantees the payment of medical services rendered to the police personnel.

The “line of duty” status is determined if the police officer is engaged in actual police operations or during the pursuit of criminals and organized crime syndicates; and while in the performance of official duties from the time of departure at their residence and to the time and place of reporting for work, up to the time of departure from work (at the place of duty).

Sinas thanked PGH for its support to PNP personnel.

Legaspi, meanwhile, said PGH will provide diagnosis and treatment ranging from interventional cardiac procedures, major operations, to robotic surgery, as well as the use of the hospital’s medical equipment and facilities, from admission to release.

Meanwhile, Sinas also forged separate accords with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) to establish good working relationships particularly in the sharing of information related to anti-criminality, terrorism, illegal drugs, and transnational crimes.

Sinas, BJMP chief, Jail Director Allan Iral and BFP chief, Fire Director Jose Embang Jr., signed the data-sharing agreements during the flag-raising rites on Monday.

Under the accord, the PNP and BJMP shall work out an appropriate intervention program for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) under the custody of BJMP for collaborative intelligence planning and assessment skills to ensure a strategic and coordinated approach in combating terrorism and other transnational crimes.

“The leadership of both the PNP and BJMP recognize the importance of information coming from inmates which are not limited to their bio-profiles but also their activities and alliances established inside and outside of confinement. In some cases handled by the PNP, criminal activities are actually planned and organized from inside the jail cells,” Sinas said.

Sinas was referring to some detained high-profile drug personalities who continue to operate their drug business from inside jails.

On the other part, the agreement between the PNP and the BFP highlights the need for new preventive measures to ensure public safety through the prevention and suppression of all destructive fires and to also identify potential threats to peace and order.

The PNP and BFP also agreed to share information on CBRNE (chemical, biological, radiological nuclear, explosive)-related concerns on counter-terrorism efforts particularly the implementation of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

“The signing of agreement promotes better working relationships between the PNP, the BJMP and the BFP as our country aims to curb crime, illegal drugs, corruption, and terrorism. We intend to foster better cooperation and unity of effort on counterterrorism and information sharing,” Sinas said.

The PNP, BJMP, and BFP are attached agencies of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Source: Philippines News agency