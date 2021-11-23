﻿PNP, NBI, CHED get P52-M STL shares from PCSO

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) on Monday turned over checks amounting to over PHP52 million to the Philippine National Police (PNP), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

A portion of the amount represents small town lottery shares (STL) for the second quarter of 2021 which was distributed to the PNP and NBI.

The PNP, represented by Col. Alejandra G. Silvio of its Finance Service, received a check worth PHP22.06 million while the NBI received PHP8.82 million through deputy director Eleanor Rachel Angeles.

“PCSO’s partnership with law enforcing agencies from the NBI and PNP has greatly helped the cause of the office’s continuous drive in the expansion of its income-generating products such as the STL and Lotto, in turn, to give back to its clientele from its various charitable programs. The NBI and PNP have apprehended numerous cases and battled suspected individuals and groups belonging to underground illegal gaming, this is why we are truly thankful for their services so that our agency and the safety of our employees are sought and protected all the time. This is our way of rewarding them for their sincerest efforts in helping the government’s plight reduce existing such problems.” Garma told reporters in an interview at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City.

In the same ceremony, the PCSO also turned over its mandatory contribution worth PHP21.4 million to CHED represented by Patrick James Arao as its mandatory contribution for the strengthening of higher learning institutions pursuant to Republic Act 7722 or the Higher Education Act of 1994.

“To CHED naman, maraming salamat (Thank you very much). I hope na yung lahat ng guro sa CHED ay tumaya ng lotto. Sana imbetahan niyo kami kapag may mga anniversary kayo o event sa ched and i will promote and sell our products. I believe na, sabihin niyo baka immoral o this is against doon sa ano ng mga bata, I will focus on the charity works of PCSO (To CHED, thank you very much. I hope that all the teachers at CHED bet on the lottery. I hope you invite us when you have events in the CHED and I will promote and sell our products. I believe that, you say maybe immoral or this is against what the children are, I will focus on the charity works of PCSO),” said Garma.

She said the PCSO would continue to provide funds for healthcare, especially with the increasing number of patients seeking medical attention amid the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

The PCSO is mandated to set aside 30 percent of its revenue for charity, 55 percent for prizes, and 15 percent for its operation. All balances of any funds in the PCSO will form part of the charity fund.

Last Oct. 28, the PCSO turned over checks amounting to over PHP32 million to 13 local government units in Metro Manila. The amount represents small town lottery shares (STL) distributed to LGUs.

Last Oct. 11, the PCSO turned over PHP1 billion from its charity fund to the Department of Finance (DOF), through the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), in a bid to recover its losses due to the pandemic.

