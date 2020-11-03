﻿PNP mobilizes units in ‘Rolly’-hit areas for relief, clearing ops

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan on Tuesday tapped all police units in areas affected by Super Typhoon Rolly to clear roads and major thoroughfares of debris and help in relief operations for affected families.

Cascolan said all police units are now in full force in strategic areas as part of the PNP’s proactive and swift response to the aftermath of the disaster.

He said the operations are all set to allow the smooth passage of emergency services, relief operating vehicles, and commercial cargoes.

In a situation report consolidated by the PNP Command Center as of Tuesday, a total of 1,556 police personnel have been deployed in evacuation areas to manage the influx of families affected by the wrath of the typhoon in Regions 10, 5, 4-A, 4-B, 3, 6, 8, 2, Cordillera, and NCR.

Cascolan also ordered the deployment of 5,804 search and rescue (SAR) personnel out of its 16,604 standby personnel force while 19,243 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) personnel are now ready for any possible deployment to augment police efforts in affected communities including 976 in the National Headquarters.

He said the police forces are now working through foot and mobile patrolling in coordination with local government units, comprised of 356 personnel in vacated areas and 1,351 cops in evacuated communities in the said regions.

“These units have now prepared appropriate SAR equipment and vehicles to be used in rescue and retrieval operations such as rubber boats, handheld radios, life vests, generator sets, vehicles, trucks, and other equipment,” Cascolan said in a statement.

A total of 158,776 families or 611,893 individuals are temporarily residing in 16,017 evacuation centers in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, the National Capital Region, and Caraga.

Other police field units continue submitting their situation reports on the assessment of damage from the typhoon, especially in Bicol Region and Calabarzon.

Source: Philippines News Agency