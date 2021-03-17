﻿PNP-Maritime Group gets P3.65-M equipment from US

The United States government has turned over PHP3.65 million worth of equipment to strengthen the country’s maritime law enforcement capability, the US Embassy in Manila said Tuesday.

The donation, which includes 12 sets of scuba gear, underwater evidence collection items, and some related training equipment, would support the ongoing Underwater Crime Scene Investigation program Washington funded since 2016.

The equipment was turned over to the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group (PNP-MG) on Mar. 15.

The Embassy’s director for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kelia Cummins said this is the latest assistance provided to Manila over the course of a “long and productive relationship” between US government partners and the PNP-MG.

PNP-MG director Police Brig. Gen. John Jamili, meanwhile, welcomed the continued cooperation between the Philippines and the US government to expand the agency’s capabilities.

The PNP-MG has previously partnered with the US Joint Interagency Task Force West (JIATF West), America’s counter-narcotics task force in the Indo-Pacific region, to open several patrol boat facilities throughout the southern Philippines.

In 2019, the two opened a PNP-MG patrol boat facility worth USD2 million (approximately PHP100 million) in Lantawan, Basilan. The facility includes a boat ramp, pier, armory, offices, barracks, and a laboratory.

Source: Philippines News Agency