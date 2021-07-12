﻿PNP looking into discrepancies in transfer of equipment

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, on Monday assured that police units would look into the supposed discrepancies in records on the transfer of firearms and body armor vests to police regional offices as observed by the Commission on Audit (COA).

Eleazar has ordered a check and find out why the records of the national headquarters and the regional offices do not match.

“They should reconcile the records and correct the discrepancies to avoid possible issues in the deployment of weapons and other equipment to the Police Regional Offices,” Eleazar said in a statement sent to reporters Monday.

He assured that the PNP’s accounting division, Directorate for Comptrollership, and the Directorate for Logistics are checking the records to make the adjustments and correct the supposed discrepancies and ensure that all the items were delivered to the police regional offices.

“The PNP remains transparent and I assure the COA that we will address and correct this. Gusto din natin tiyakin na ang lahat ng mga gamit na nakalaan para sa ating mga Police Regional Offices ay nakararating at accounted (We also want to make sure that all equipment reserved for our police regional offices is accessible and accounted for),” he added.

In its 2020 report, the COA said there was lack of records to show that the firearms and body armor vests were turned over to the police regional offices across the country.

It said the books of accounts of 11 police regional offices did not match the number of items – including 9mm pistols, basic assault rifles, enhanced combat helmets, and tactical vests – which were supposedly transferred to them as indicated in the records at the PNP’s headquarters.

Among the police regional offices are those in the Ilocos region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Miraropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region, and at the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency