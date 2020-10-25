﻿PNP logs 70 more Covid-19 recoveries

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported that 70 more police officers have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), bringing the total number of recoveries among its ranks to 6,384.

This brings down the number of active cases in the police force to 592, based on the data the PNP Health Service released on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the PNP logged 43 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 6,998.

Of the new cases, the National Headquarters has 11 followed by the National Capital Region Police Office with eight while Police Regional Offices in Calabarzon (PRO-4A) and Zamboanga Peninsula (PRO-9) each logged six cases; PRO-2 (Cagayan Valley), PRO-3 (Central Luzon), PRO-5 (Bicol Region) and PRO-7 (Central Visayas) with two each and one each in PRO-10 (Northern Mindanao) and PRO Cordillera.

The PNP’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 22.

Cops who tested positive for Covid-19 observe a 14-day quarantine and undergo another test.

Once cleared, they have to rest for seven to 10 more days before returning to duty.

Source: Philippines News agency