﻿PNP logs 14% drop in PH focus crimes in 2021

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a 14 percent drop in focus crime incidents in 2021 which it described as consistent with the downtrend in crime incidents over the past six years since 2016.

PNP chief, Gen. Dionardo Carlos, took note of the prevailing crime trend from the Crime Environment Report presented by the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) during a top-level command conference in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Thursday.

From 43,696 incidents in 2020, crime incidents dipped 13.89 percent to only 37,626 or 6,070 fewer incidents in 2021.

The same report indicated a single and double-digit decline in all focus crimes between 2020 and 2021.

Physical injury posted the biggest decline at 33.20 percent, followed by homicide with 19.53 percent; motorcycle theft, 15.29 percent;

While theft incidents posted the highest volume among the eight focus crimes, it slid 5.26 percent further to only 11,492 incidents in 2021 from 12,130 in 2020.

Carlos said the crime trend between 2020 to 2021 showed the latter part of the six-year continuing downtrend of focus crimes recorded in the Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS) of the PNP.

From a high of 131,685 cases in 2016, it dipped to 37,626 incidents in 2021 or a 71.42 percent drop over the six-year period, Carlos noted.

The PNP chief added the 2020-2021 crime trend was the result of the intensified implementation of Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic under then chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa until the first five months of 2021 under Gen. Debold Sinas.

It was further sustained through 2021 under Carlos’ predecessor, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar.

“What this crime trend indicates is the significant result of the continuity of the implementation of the overall strategy and operational thrust on anti-criminality which the PNP is sustaining in the opening weeks of year 2022 under my watch,” Carlos said.

Source: Philippines News Agency