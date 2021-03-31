﻿PNP lists 5.4K violators in first day of ECQ in NCR Plus

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it logged a total of 5,405 violators during the first day of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) implementation in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana said 2,807 persons have violated the uniformed curfew while 2,598 are violators of the minimum health standard protocols.

As expected, National Capital Region (NCR) has the highest numbers of curfew violators with 1,894 followed by Laguna (371), Cavite (253), Rizal (205) and Bulacan (84).

The PNP also warned and fined 1,092 persons in NCR, 460 in Cavite, 373 in Laguna, 359 in Rizal, and 314 in Bulacan for not following health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, and physical distancing.

Usana said the first day of the weeklong ECQ in NCR Plus bubble was generally peaceful although he noted some of the challenges the policemen have experienced on the ground such as dealing with persons not authorized to go outside their residences including children despite the restrictions.

He said plenty of public utility vehicles were not aware of the limited capacity imposed on them by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The Department of Transportation reminded that public utility vehicles are not covered by the 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the ECQ areas.

The PNP said it is expecting an increase in the number of locally stranded passengers until April 4 due to the canceled operations of train operations as part of maintenance protocols.

Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawthorne Binag, chief of the Joint Task Force Covid Shield, also said the ECQ in NCR Plus, was “generally peaceful” and “satisfactorily compliant”.

“The Philippine National Police is prepared because Chief PNP Debold Sinas has been meeting with regional directors and provincial directors,” Binag said in the Laging Handa briefing on Monday.

Binag said they have 1,112 quarantine control points (QCPs) to make sure the NCR Plus bubble is secured amid government’s efforts to contain the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

He reiterated that non-Authorized Persons Outside of Residence must stay home while essential workers need to present identification in lieu of travel passes.

