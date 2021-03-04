﻿PNP lawyer faces dismissal for illegal drug use

A non-uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) is facing dismissal after testing positive for shabu during a random drug test, PNP Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, said Wednesday.

Lawyer Efren Garcia II, chief of the Legal Affairs Division of Regional Internal Affairs Service 3, failed the drug test on February 24.

Garcia will undergo pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings for alleged grave misconduct after his urine specimen yielded a positive result for the presence of methamphetamine during screening and confirmatory drug testing.

Sinas said Garcia’s administrative relief ensures that he would not influence the conduct of the investigation.

“Let me reiterate that there is no place in the PNP for any personnel who is into illegal drugs, whether for recreational or habitual use,” he said in a statement sent to reporters.

A total of 16,839 police officers have been penalized since 2016 under the PNP’s internal cleansing program to rid its ranks of scalawags.

Source: Philippines News Agency