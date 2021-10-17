﻿PNP gets new disaster response equipment from Japan

The Philippine National Police’s (PNP) search and rescue operation capabilities got a boost after it received almost PHP39 million worth of disaster response equipment from Japan.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, together with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Bernardo Florece Jr., personally accepted the donation from Japanese Ambassador to Manila Kazuhiko Koshikawa in Camp Crame on Monday.

“I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to the Government of Japan for their continuing support to the Philippine police force. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support to our personnel to give timely and effective response during natural calamities and disaster,” Eleazar said.

The donated vehicles and equipment amounting to PHP38,944,564 includes three rescue vehicles, water purifier, portable movable toilet, collapsible tent, lighting apparatus, lifeboat, personal rescue equipment, and search sound detector intended for search and rescue operations.

The donation is part of Japan’s Non-Project Grant Aid for the Provision of Japanese Disaster Reduction Equipment and is funded by the Japanese government’s “Economic and Social Development Programme” worth JPY 2.5 billion (around PHP1.1 billion).

These equipment are expected to contribute to saving more lives and reducing the cost and recovery time in the aftermath of calamities.

Source: Philippines News Agency