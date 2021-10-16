﻿PNP donates P944-K worth of equipment, guns to BuCor

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday turned over an assortment of firearms and other crime-fighting equipment worth over PHP944,000 to the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

PNP deputy chief for administration, Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz, together with Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay, director for logistics, personally turned over the donated firearms and equipment to BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag and Assistant Secretary Milfredo Melegrito in a ceremony in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

The donated items include 40 units of 12GA shotgun of different makes and models, 2,000 rounds 12GA shotshells, 40 units of .38-caliber revolver of different makes and models, and 960 rounds of Ctg ball .38-caliber.

These equipment are no longer included in the supply line and are classified as disposable properties based on the PNP’s latest table of equipment.

“Under the PNP Memorandum Circular No. 2017-17 or the Revised Guidelines and Procedures in the Disposal of the Philippine National Police Property, Plant and Equipment, Transfer of Property is one of the modes of disposal. With this, we are glad to choose the BuCor as our recipient,” Vera Cruz said in a statement Thursday.

He said the PNP has chosen the BuCor as the recipient in consideration of its need to equip its personnel, particularly the jail guards, with adequate and appropriate firearms necessary to keep peace and order, and maintain safety and security within prison premises.

Source: Philippines News Agency