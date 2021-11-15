﻿PNP ‘doing its best’ to convince vax hesitant personnel: Carlos

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Sunday said the Administrative Support and Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOFT) is doing its best to convince unvaccinated police personnel to receive vaccine shot against Covid-19.

This, after the latest PNP Health Service data shows that 2,284 more PNP personnel remains unvaccinated “without valid reason” while 859 others have “valid” reasons for refusing to get inoculated.

“The PNP through our Administrative Support and Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOFT) wishes that all our personnel avail of the Covid-19 vaccines and we are doing our best to convince our PNP personnel to get vaccinated,” Carlos told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

“Push pa namin para yun pong mahigit 2,284 na hindi pa po bakunado at walang dahilan o rason ay magpabakuna na din po (We are still pushing for those more than 2,284 who have not been vaccinated and those who have no reason to get vaccinated as well),” he added.

According to the PNP Health Service, some 207,030 or 91.75 percent of the 225,000 PNP active personnel have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The data also showed 6.85 percent or 15,462 have received their first dose.

“Though we are more than 90 percent fully vaccinated, we have to consider the effect of the opening of the economy and the need for booster shots among our personnel before we consider dismantling some of our treatment/isolation facilities,” PNP deputy chief for administration Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz told reporters.

As the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country continues to drop, Vera Cruz said allowing non-contact sports is now being considered inside Camp Crame.

“We are already considering the possibility of opening a portion of the gym to allow non-contact sports like badminton,” he said.

The PNP on Saturday logged 12 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total active cases to 182.

It has also reported a total of 41,781 recoveries after 17 additional personnel have recovered from the disease that has so far claimed 125 lives in the PNP.

The country’s total Covid-19 recoveries have reached 2,743,297 after the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded 3,140 more individuals who recuperated.

The DOH also logged 1,926 new infections, bringing the total active cases to 28,102, and 309 new fatalities that increased to 45,581 the overall death toll.

Source: Philippines News Agency