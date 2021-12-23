﻿PNP distributes solar lights in typhoon-hit Surigao Norte

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and its partner stakeholders have provided solar lights at Barangay Cayutan in Surigao del Norte due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said Wednesday.

Carlos said the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) together with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion, in collaboration with three volunteers of Members Church of God International (MCGI) and JCI Makati thru the kindness of Francisco Cresencio, distributed solar lights to the affected families in Purok 3, Barangay Cayutan, Surigao City last December 17.

“Help is boundless. We don’t just stick to the corners of our function, but we extend our efforts into providing the needs of the communities affected,” Carlos said in a statement.

To spark a little hope especially for the upcoming Christmas day, toys were also given to the children in the locality.

“I expect that other police units are making initiatives to alleviate the situation on those typhoon-stricken areas. We are a nation of heroes strengthened by our faith in the goodness of humanity,” said Carlos.

The National Capital Region Office (NCRPO) also launched a donation drive for police officers and other stakeholders who would like to share their resources with the typhoon victims.

NCRPO chief, Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao, said the outpouring initiative is a call for a quicker response to the fellowmen who are pleading for immediate aid.

“Napakahirap ng nangyaring ito sa ating mga kababayan lalo na po ngayon na nalalapit na ang kapaskuhan at nasa gitna pa rin tayo ng pandemya. Kaya po kami ay nagpapasalamat sa mga taong agad na nagbigay ng tulong at ayuda sa ating mga kababayang nasalanta ng bagyo. Naniniwala po akong sa ating pagtutulungan ay unti-unti silang makakabangon sa naging dagok na ito (This is very difficult for our countrymen, especially now that the holiday season is approaching and we are still in the middle of a pandemic. That is why we are grateful to the people who immediately provided help and assistance to our compatriots devastated by the typhoon. I believe that with our cooperation, they will gradually recover from this onslaught),” Danao said in a separate statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency