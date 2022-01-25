﻿PNP daily Covid-19 cases down by 69% in 1 week

For the first time in more than a week, the number of daily coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in the police force decreased to less than 200.

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin on Monday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded 169 new infections, a 69-percent drop from a peak of 548 new infections recorded on January 14.

Despite Monday’s new cases, the number of active infections dropped to 3,016 from Sunday’s 3,151.

Another 304 new recoveries, meanwhile, raised the total recovery tally to 44,192 out of a total of 47,334 confirmed infections since the pandemic started.

The death toll stands at 126.

As of Sunday, the PNP said 217,386 (96.51 percent) out of a total of 225,239 personnel have been fully vaccinated, while 6,819 (3.03 percent) are waiting for their second dose.

Only 1,034 PNP personnel (0.46 percent) have yet to receive the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the PNP said it will step up its monitoring activities following the observation of the Department of Health (DOH) that the bulk of minor Covid-19 patients is unvaccinated.

“It has been a challenge among our police personnel who are conducting regular monitoring of public places. We see children along with their parents or guardians, blending with people in crowded places,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a statement.

Carlos, meanwhile, urged parents and guardians to limit the exposure of minors in crowded places.

“We respect the decision of parents to bring their children outside their homes when attending to essential activities, but adhering to the minimum public health standard should be paramount for the safety of children,” Carlos said, as he acknowledged that some local government units (LGUs) have opted to prevent minors from going inside establishments.

Source: Philippines News Agency