﻿PNP Covid-19 recovery tally up by 56 to 29.7K

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday reported that 56 more police personnel have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In its latest Covid-19 bulletin, the PNP Health Service said this translates to a 94.6 percent recovery rate from Covid-19, with 29,699 recoveries out of a total of 31,364 infections since the start of the pandemic last year.

The PNP, however, logged 138 more police personnel who contracted the virus, raising its active case tally to 1,579.

Another police officer succumbed to the disease, pushing the police force’s Covid-19 death toll to 86.

The latest fatality is a 48-year-old police corporal assigned in eastern Metro Manila, who died of severe acute respiratory illness secondary to Covid-19 on August 2.

“According to the report submitted by the Health Service, the patient was admitted at a local hospital after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms on July 23,” PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar said the police officer immediately underwent a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test which yielded a positive result.

On July 30, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to his unstable and critical condition.

He was intubated and hooked to a mechanical ventilator on Aug. 1 but died due to lung failure secondary to Covid-19 the following day.

“Nakausap na po natin ang hepe ng naturang pulis at ipinagbilin na tulungan ang kaniyang pamilya sa anumang kanilang pangangailangan. Ipinapaabot ko rin po ang aking taos-pusong pakikiramay (We have already talked to the police chief and instructed him to help his family with any needs. I am also extending my sincere condolences),” said Eleazar.

Eleazar said a total of 61,253 or 27.65 percent of PNP personnel are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 56,808 have already received the first dose.

