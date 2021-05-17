﻿PNP Covid-19 death toll climbs to 61

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday reported another coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) fatality, raising the number of its personnel who died of the disease to 61.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, in a statement, said the latest fatality was a 39-year-old police staff sergeant assigned in Rizal.

Based on reports from PNP Health Service, the patient tested positive for Covid-19 on May 10 and was already experiencing symptoms such as fever and difficulty in breathing.

The victim also had chronic kidney disease and was immediately transferred to a nearby hospital for emergency dialysis on May 15.

On May 16, he was advised to have another session of dialysis but was later pronounced dead by his attending physician.

As of Monday, the PNP Health Service tallied 69 new cases, bringing the police force’s total number of cases to 21,924, with 1,407 active cases.

An additional 85 new recoveries were also reported, bringing the total tally of recovered personnel to 20,456.

Source: Philippines News Agency