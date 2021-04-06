﻿PNP coronavirus death toll rises to 40

Two police officers succumbed to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the police force’s death toll to 40, an official said on Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Philippine National Police (PNP) deputy chief for administration, said a 40-year-old female police non-commissioned officer (PNCO) assigned at the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) died on March 31 while a 53-year old male PNCO also assigned at the NCRPO succumbed to Covid-19 infection on April 1.

As of Saturday, Eleazar said the PNP’s total active cases increased to 2,690 after reporting 258 new infections.

The total number of police personnel infected with Covid-19 is now 15,895.

Of the total active infections, 2,623 are isolated in PNP facilities and some local government units’ isolation centers while 67 are confined in hospitals.

He said 171 more police officers have recovered from the disease, bringing the PNP’s recovery tally to 13,165.

Amid the increase in the number of cases within the PNP, Eleazar said they would intensify contingency measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

At the PNP national headquarters in Camp Crame, Eleazar said more isolation facilities have been set up, with a total of 147 beds that went operational last weekend.

On Thursday, another 40-bed facility will open at the PNP’s taekwondo gym, he added.

Meanwhile, Eleazar said based on the survey results as of Saturday, 124,031 or 56.46 percent out of a total of 219,669 police personnel are willing to get inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine, while another 55,156 cops or 25.11 percent are willing to be inoculated with a preferred brand of vaccine.

Eleazar attributed the positive response to the information dissemination campaign made by the PNP Health Service and the ground commanders.

As of April 3, some 4,370 police front-liners have been vaccinated or 1.99 percent out of 215,299 cops.

Earlier, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said aside from its medical front-liners, he wants personnel under the Joint Task Force Covid Shield to be vaccinated against the Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency