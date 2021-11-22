﻿PNP chief visits cop who lost vision in assault by senior officer

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Sunday ordered a quick and thorough investigation on the incident that caused a police non-commissioned officer (PNCO) to lose an eye after being assaulted by a high ranking aviation officer in Bicol.

“I want it in a week’s time, and I will render the decision based on the facts of the case, and if I don’t see it and it’s not complete, I may ask questions but at the end of the day, I want you to be swift and just for everybody,” Carlos said during his visit to the Police Regional Office 5 (PRO-5).

Carlos personally checked on the victim, Master Sgt. Ricky Brabante of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion-5, who is now blind in one eye after allegedly being hit with a broken glass by Police Col. Dulnoan Dinamling Jr., Regional Aviation commander.

“I will take care of everybody, that’s the assurance I give to everyone. Yan ang sinasabi kong ‘alagang Carlos’ (that’s what I’m saying ‘Carlos Care’). I just reminded our personnel to continue to do the good work that you are supposed to deliver to the people,” the PNP chief said.

Carlos, however, said the physical assault incident must be treated as an isolated case because the act of one should not bring down the entire organization.

“We don’t magnify it, we correct it. Immediately, I came here to correct it, and to remind our policemen not to do the same thing. And if there is a series of several incidences, we stop it and address it case by case and those who made the mistake, make them answerable on that particular case,” he added.

Carlos also talked with Dinamling and told him to accept whatever the consequences of his actions.

The PNP, he noted, continues to give all the assistance the victim needs.

Meanwhile, PRO-5 director Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo recommended the filing of administrative charges against Dinamling.

“We maintain the integrity of the investigation giving equal rights to both parties involved. Rank may have its privileges but it can never justify abuse of power and drunken misconduct. Col. Dinamling will have to face the consequences of his actions,” Estomo said.

A Special Investigation Task Group was created on Nov. 15 to investigate the incident that occurred last November 13.

For her part, Maj. Malu Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said in an interview: “As of press time, statements were already taken from the victim and witnesses of the incident. Other documents were already being prepared for the case filing”.

She said another checkup will be conducted on Brabante’s eye on Monday after which a case would be filed against Dinamling Jr. at the Legazpi City Prosecutor’s Office.

“We will not allow and tolerate this kind of incident to happen again. Respect to everyone must prevail, whatever the ranks they have,” Estomo said.

