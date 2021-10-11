﻿PNP chief orders early security preps for ‘Undas’

After the successful implementation of the security measures for the eight-day filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs), the Philippine National Police (PNP) is now preparing for this year’s observance of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said early security preparations have been proven effective in ensuring the safety of the public on big events that include the Undas on November 1 and 2.

Eleazar said he has instructed unit commanders to start preparing for the security of the two-day event next month.

“Inaasahan ko ang ating mga chiefs of police ay makikipag-ugnayan ng maaga sa kani-kanilang mga local government units upang pagplanuhan ang mga patakarang ipapatupad sa mga sementeryo, memorial parks at columbarium lalo na at nasa gitna pa tayo ng pandemya (I expect that our chiefs of police will coordinate early with their respective local government units to plan for policies that will be implemented in cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbarium especially as we are in the middle of a pandemic),” he said in a video message sent to reporters.

Eleazar also reminded the public to plan ahead and check the regulations that will be implemented in their respective local government units (LGUs) in relation to visiting cemeteries.

Last year, some LGUs closed down cemeteries and memorial parks on November 1 and 2 in anticipation of the influx of people amid the threat of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Some LGUs, on the other hand, implemented visiting schedules to ensure the observation of Undas would not turn into a super spreader event.

On the days that visits to cemeteries will be allowed, Eleazar said the police will strictly monitor the flock of people and guarantee that the minimum health standards will be followed.

“Nagawa na natin ito noong nakaraang taon kaya’t nasisiguro kong magagampanan ulit nang maayos ng ating kapulisan ang kanilang tungkulin sa panahon ng Undas (We already did these last year so I am sure our police officers will be able to perform their duty during Undas),” he added.

