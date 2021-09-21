﻿PNP camps eyed as vaccination sites for 12 to 17 age group

With the government preparing for the vaccination of the 12 to 17-year-old Filipinos, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has offered its camps and other facilities as vaccination sites for minor dependents of its uniformed and civilian personnel.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said he directed Administrative Support for COVID-19 Task Force head Lt. Gen. Joselito Vera Cruz to begin the listing of the PNP personnel’s minor dependents.

“This will be in preparation for the expansion of the government’s vaccination program for minors in order to have as many Filipinos protected from the Covid-19,” he said in a video message released on Saturday.

Based on the PNP-Administrative Support for Covid-19 Task Force (ASCOTF) data, more than 131,000 PNP personnel have already been fully vaccinated while more than 80,000 others have already received their first dose.

Eleazar said they intend to vaccinate the entire 222,711 PNP personnel before the end of this year as only 1,554 of them have yet to receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

He said using police camps and other facilities at least for children and other dependents of the PNP personnel would help decongest the vaccination sites of the local government units once the vaccination for 12 to 17 years old population starts.

The national government, through the National Task Force Against Covid-19 headed by Secretary Carlito Galvez who is also the country’s vaccine czar, is now preparing for the vaccination of the 12 to 17 years old Filipinos amid the continuous arrival of vaccines against the coronavirus.

Source: Philippines News Agency