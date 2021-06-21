﻿PNP braces for stricter border controls amid new variant threat

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said police front-liners will continue to strictly enforce health protocols to prevent the spread of more transmissible Covid-19 Delta variant.

PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar made this assurance after the Department of Health (DOH) warned that patients infected with Delta variant are more prone to stay longer in hospitals compared to those who contracted the other variants.

“Nabanggit po ng DOH na kailangan ng mahigpit na border controls para hindi na madagdagan pa ang may Covid-19 Delta variant sa bansa (The DOH mentioned the need for strict border controls to prevent transmission of Covid-19 Delta variant in the country),” Eleazar said.

The World Health Organization also warned that Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease.

“Makaaasa ang ating mga kababayan na patuloy po kaming magbabantay sa mga quarantine control points, lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan may mataas na bilang ng mga kaso ng Covid-19 (We will continue to monitor the quarantine control points, especially in areas where there is a high number of Covid-19 cases),” Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar reiterated his appeal to the public to be more vigilant and comply with minimum health protocols in preventing the spread of the Delta variant.

“Kami sa PNP ay naniniwala na kailangang lahat ay kumilos para mapigilan ang pagkalat ng mas nakahahawang variant na ito. Bukod sa bakuna at pagsunod sa minimum public health safety standards, disiplina po ang kailangan ng bawat isa sa atin (We at the PNP believe that everyone must take action to prevent the spread of this more contagious variant. Apart from vaccinations and adherence to minimum public health safety standards, each of us needs discipline),” Eleazar said.

He directed all local police offices and units to closely coordinate with the different local government units for the strict enforcement of minimum public health safety standards and quarantine protocols.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said Delta variant “really spreads easily.”

Initial global studies showed Delta variant cases have higher inflammatory markers which mean the virus is causing severe infection.

Vergeire, however, said the Delta variant should not be a cause for alarm if health protocols are applied and observed.

Source: Philippines News Agency