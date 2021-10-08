﻿PNP active Covid-19 cases down by 21% in last 2 weeks

Active coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections among police officers have significantly dropped in the past two weeks, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Thursday.

Citing the latest data from the PNP Health Service, the number of active cases is currently at 1,727, which translates to a 21.31 percent drop from 2,266 active cases as of September 24.

As of Thursday, the PNP has logged 38,700 recoveries out of 40,548 total confirmed infections, after 148 more police officers recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, two more police officers succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 121.

Patient 120 is a 31-year old corporal assigned in Calabarzon who died at the Philippine General Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient died of obstructive shock from pulmonary embolism. The patient was also diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and tested positive for Covid-19 on September 24.

Meanwhile, Patient 121 is an executive master sergeant assigned in Metro Manila who died at the National Kidney Transplant Institute on Tuesday due to critical pneumonia.

The patient was earlier diagnosed with chronic kidney disease stage 5 associated with hyperkalemia, hypertension and tested positive for Covid-19 on September 28.

Meanwhile, 82.04 percent or 182,594 out of 220,000 total PNP personnel have been fully vaccinated.

Some 34,286 personnel have received their first dose while only 5,680 personnel remain unvaccinated.

