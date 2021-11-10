﻿PNP acquires P818-M new vehicles

The Philippine National Police’s (PNP) operational capability and visibility got a boost with the acquisition of some 240 new vehicles worth PHP818 million.

During the blessing of the vehicles in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday, PNP chief, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, said these were procured by the PNP Bids and Awards Committee using funds from the Capability Enhancement Program 2021 with a total contract price of PHP818,175, 766.

The vehicles consist of 10 utility trucks, 13 shuttle buses, 90 4-wheel drive troop carriers, and 127 police patrol vehicles.

PNP acting director for logistics, Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Olay, said the 10 utility trucks will be issued to the five Area Police Offices for North Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, Eastern Mindanao, and Western Mindanao, while the 13 shuttle buses will be distributed to the Police Regional Offices and the PNP Academy.

The troop carriers will be issued to Police Mobile Forces and Municipal Police Stations with rugged and mountainous terrain, while the 127 patrol vehicles will be distributed to police stations, Olay said.

PNP spokesperson, Col. Roderick Alba, said the police force is currently maintaining a fleet of 20,000 ground mobile assets representing 53 percent of the required 37,000 units to fully support police operations nationwide.

Also on Monday, Eleazar attended his last flag-raising ceremony as he is set to bow out of the service upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56 on November 13.

During the ceremony, Eleazar, together with National Police Commission (Napolcom) vice chairperson Vitaliano Aguire II, Ateneo de Manila University School of Government (ASoG) dean, Dr. Ronald Mendoza; and Ptr. Cirilo Sazon of the Bless Our Cops Movement, Inc. (BOC), awarded scholarship certificates to eight personnel from different units of the PNP.

The full scholarship grant was awarded to personnel after qualifying the stringent screening process to pursue the graduate degree of Master in Public Management under the PNP, ASoG, and Bless Our Cops Emerging Leaders Fellowship Grant which aims to develop the best and brightest of the PNP with the end to strengthen its leadership pipeline and build a cadre of ethical reform allies that will propel and sustain the institution towards good governance.

“I express my sincere appreciation to Ateneo de Manila University School of Government and Bless Our Cops Movement Inc. for extending this wonderful privilege and opportunity to police personnel and for the continuing support to PNP’s learning and growth program for the benefit of every member of the organization”, Eleazar said in his message.

During the same ceremony, the Internal Disciplinary Mechanism Information System (IDMIS) was launched as an integral tool of the “Cleanliness in the Ranks” aspect of the Intensified Cleanliness Policy (ICP).

Eleazar said the electronic system is another breakthrough in strengthening and redefining preventive, punitive, and restorative approaches to better assist the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) in making an accurate assessment of the state of discipline of PNP personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency