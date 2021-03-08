﻿Pmpanga archbishop recovers from Covid-19

Another Catholic prelate has recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement, the Archdiocese of San Fernando reported that Archbishop Florentino Lavarias was discharged from the hospital in the city on Saturday.

Lavarias thanked the doctors and hospital personnel who took care of him and those who prayed for him.

“I am now doing home quarantine. I thank all those who took care of me, the doctors and hospital personnel especially, our good governor Dennis Pineda and family, Fr. Sol Gabriel, Fr. Ric Serrano, Sister Remy, the countless people, my family, priests (esp Fr. Edgar), bishops, religious, seminarians, friends and lay leaders, etc., who had been praying for me,” he said.

“May God share with you all the graces and blessings that He continues to shower upon me at this very moment. Pasibayu pu, dakal a dakal a salamat kekayu ngan,” Lavarias added.

The head of the San Fernando archdiocese was taken to the hospital on February 27 after experiencing signs of Covid-19

“Apung Dong (Archbishop Lavarias) will continue his mandatory quarantine at his residence. His recovery is in time for his 64th birthday on March 14,” the statement added.

Lavarias is the ninth bishop that has been inflicted by the virus and has recovered from it.

Last month, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and Cebu Auxiliary Bishop-Emeritus Antonio Rañola have also recovered from the deadly virus.

However, two bishops — retired Imus Bishop Manuel Sobreviñas and Lingayen-Dagupan Emeritus Archbishop Oscar Cruz — died of the disease.

Source: Philippines News Agency