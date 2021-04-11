﻿Place confident Gesmundo will pursue reforms in SC

Malacañang on Monday expressed confidence that newly-appointed Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo will pursue reforms to strengthen integrity and professionalism in the judiciary.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made this statement as he confirmed Gesmundo’s appointment in a Palace press briefing.

“Kinukumpirma ng Palasyo na pinirmahan na po ng Presidente ang appointment ni dating Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo bilang bagong Chief Justice ng Korte Suprema ng Pilipinas (The Palace confirms the President has signed the appointment of former Associate Justice Alexander Gesmundo as new Chief Justice of Supreme Court of the Philippines),” Roque said.

Roque said Gesmundo was not new in the judiciary, citing his years of service as Associate Justice in the SC and Associate Justice in the Sandiganbayan.

“Dahil dito tiwala kami na ipagpapatuloy ng bagong punong mahistrado na i-uphold ang judicial excellence at independence, pairalin ang rule of law, at pangunahan ang mga reporma para itaguyod ang integridad at propesyunalismo sa hudikatura (Because of this, we trust the new Chief Justice to uphold the judicial excellence and independence, enforce the rule of law, and pursue reforms to strengthen integrity and professionalism in the judiciary),” he added.

While news about Gesmundo’s appointment circulated last week, Roque said he could not confirm the development yet, explaining that his office has yet to receive a copy of the appointment papers signed by the President.

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, however, said Senator Christopher “Bong” Go had told him about the appointment of Gesmundo.

Gesmundo, who will serve as the country’s 27th top magistrate, takes over Diosdado Peralta who retired on March 27.

He is the fourth SC chief picked by Duterte and will serve until November 6, 2026.

Gesmundo first secured a seat in the SC in August 2017.

Prior to his appointment to the SC, he served as Associate Justice of the Sandiganbayan.

Gesmundo obtained his law degree from the Ateneo de Manila University in 1984 and passed the Bar examinations the following year.

He entered government service as trial attorney at the Office of the Solicitor General in August 1985. He was named Assistant Solicitor General in 2002.

Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe and Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando also applied for the SC post.

