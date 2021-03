﻿PL cancels 45 int’l flights from March 19-23

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced on Friday the cancellation of 45 flights between Manila and several international destinations scheduled from March 19-23.

This is just an initial list, as PAL said more flight cancellations will be announced once the details are confirmed.

Earlier, the Civil Aeronautics Board issued a directive to limit the number of inbound international passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to 1,500 daily from March 18 to April 18.

PAL’s canceled flights in compliance with the arrival capacity restrictions are:

March 19

PR 117 Vancouver-Manila

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 100/101 Manila-Honolulu-Manila

PR 102/103 Manila-Los Angeles-Manila

PR 126 Manila-New York

PR 300/301 Manila-Hong Kong-Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 425/426 Manila-Fukuoka-Manila

PR 411/412 Manila-Osaka (Kansai)-Manila

March 20

PR 127 New York-Manila

PR 5682/5683 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR 104/105 Manila-San Francisco-Manila

March 21

PR 102/103 Manila- Los Angeles – Manila

PR 427/428 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)-Manila

PR 535 Manila-Jakarta

PR 110 Manila-Guam

March 22

PR 536 Jakarta-Manila

PR 111 Guam-Manila

PR 421/422 Manila-Tokyo (Haneda)-Manila

PR 437/438 Manila-Nagoya-Manila

PR 5682/5683 Manila – Dammam – Manila

March 23

PR 507/508 Manila-Singapore-Manila

PR 412/411 Manila-Osaka Kansai-Manila

PR 890/891 Manila- Taipei- Manila

PR 300/301 Manila- Hong Kong- Manila

PR 428/427 Manila-Tokyo (Narita)- Manila

In an advisory posted on its Facebook page, PAL said the affected passengers may avail of unlimited rebooking until Dec. 31, with no rebooking fee. They could also convert their tickets to a travel voucher (must be requested on or before June 30).

Travelers may also opt for a refund.

The limit on the number of inbound international passengers at NAIA also prompted Cebu Pacific to cancel its Japan flights from March 18 to April 18.

Source: Philippines News Agency