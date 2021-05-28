﻿Pivate firms seek Pasay assistance in employees’ inoculation

The Pasay City government has forged partnerships with more private companies wanting to have their employees vaccinated soon.

Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, in a television interview on Friday, said their logistical requirements must be increased in anticipation of the inoculation of government workers and other economic front-liners under the A4 priority group.

“Kausap na po namin ang mga private companies para makatulong ang ating lokal na pamahalaan na mapabilis ang kanilang vaccination program sa kanilang mga empleyado (We have talked with the private companies to help them to fast-track their vaccination program,” she said.

Citing the vaccination guidelines set by the Department of Health (DOH), Rubiano said private companies that will include their employees for inoculation must coordinate with the city government, submit the necessary health documents, and other requirements to the local health office.

The city government will conduct verification and actual inspection after the submission of required documents.

Rubiano said the city health office will also look into the companies’ vaccination plans for their employees and provide the necessary assistance.

The companies’ screening location, actual vaccination site, and other medical equipment needed during the vaccination must be inspected.

“Matapos pong matiyak naming naka-comply naman sila sa mga requirements ay binibilisan namin ang pag-proseso ng mga dokumento para kung available na ang bakuna nila ay maumpisahan na nila ang vaccination program (After making sure that they have complied with the necessary requirements, we will fast-track the processing of the documents and start the vaccination plan once more vaccines supply become available),” said Rubiano.

Among the private companies that have presented their vaccination plans to the city government are Resorts World Manila, LBC, Philippine Airlines, and Cebu Pacific.

“Natutuwa po ako sapagkat malaking bagay kung itong malalaking companies na ito ay babakunahan na ang kanilang mga empleyado dahil mas mapapabilis ang ating hangarin na mabakunahan ang mas maraming mamamayan at ganun din ay tataas ang kumpiyansa ng mga tao sa mga bakuna (This a great help once the huge companies have started inoculating their employees because we will be able to hasten our target to vaccinate more residents and increase vaccine confidence among the public),” Rubiano said.

Meanwhile, Rubiano said the city government is probing reports that some foreign nationals are skipping the government prioritization list in the Covid-19 vaccination program.

Vaccination of foreign nationals, Rubiano clarified, is allowed provided that they will submit proofs of residency and other required documents.

“Kami naman po ay sumusunod sa pag-uutos ng (We are adhering to the guidelines imposed by the) IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and DOH,” Rubiano said.

As of Friday, Pasay City only has 84 active cases out of the total confirmed 14,269, 13,806 recoveries, and 379 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency