﻿Pinoys urged to help promote voter registration

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday urged the public to help promote voter registration nationwide before the end of this year.

Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said they asked for the support of the public in encouraging as many people as possible to register.

“Getting people to register to vote in 2022 is a non-partisan activity. Regardless of where your political loyalties are (or even if you claim to be apolitical), it is in your – OUR – shared interest to encourage as many people to register as possible,” he said in his Twitter account, @jabjimenez.

Over the weekend, Comelec reported that so far over 860,000 applicants have filed their applications to become registered voters since the registration started last September.

Based on Comelec data, there are 863,309 applications filed for voter registration from September 1 to December 11.

Jimenez reminded the public that there are four days left to register this year.

“#VoterReg2020 is coming to a close. 4 days na lang: December 22, 23, 28, and 29. #MagparehistroKa” he added.

Earlier, the poll body announced that there will be no voter registration on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, 2020, both special non-working holidays, and Dec. 25, Friday (Christmas Day), Dec. 30, Wednesday (Rizal Day), regular holidays.

“In observance of the holidays, there will be no voter registration on the remaining special non-working days and regular holidays of the year,” Comelec said.

The voter registration will run until Sept. 30, 2021.

