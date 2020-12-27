﻿Pinoys told to adhere to Israel’s 2-week lockdown rules

The Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv advised Filipinos in Israel to follow the measures imposed by the government as the country begins its two-week lockdown on December 27 to curb the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

“The Embassy urges all Filipinos in Israel to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and other local authorities to safeguard public health and prevent the spread of the virus,” it said in an advisory on Saturday.

Israel will implement restrictions on movement for a period of two weeks starting at 5 p.m. on December 27 (local time), according to the Embassy.

The public is likewise prohibited from visiting another person’s residence, with public transportation and businesses’ operational capacity reduced to 50 percent.

The Embassy assured the Filipino community in Israel that it will continue to monitor the situation and issue appropriate advisories.

“The Embassy will continue to provide updates on the latest announcements by the Israeli government as they become available,” it said.

The world is currently bracing for a new coronavirus strain, believed to be more infectious than the current one.

At present, the variant is spreading fast across the United Kingdom and have reportedly been found in Japan, Singapore, France, Sweden, and Spain.

