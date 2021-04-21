﻿Pinoys ‘inconsistent’ in following health rules: Palace exec

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo expressed dismay on Saturday over Filipinos’ inconsistency in observing the health and quarantine protocols against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Hindi ho tayo consistent. Hindi ho tayo alert sa sarili natin. Kasi ho ‘yung ganoong pagkakataon, doon pumapasok ‘yung transmission ng virus (We are not consistent. We are not alert. This might lead to the further transmission of the virus),” Panelo said during his commentary show “Counterpoint.”

Panelo said he is disappointed that some do not heed the government’s call to wear a face mask and face shield and observe social distancing.

He said the government’s efforts to defeat Covid-19 would only go to waste due to continued public defiance.

“Iyan ho ang nagiging dahilan kung bakit hindi mawala-wala ang virus. Tayo ho ang nagdadala. Tayo ang magpapa-spread o magpapakalat (That’s the reason why the virus is still there. It’s up to us. We will be the ones to spread [the virus]),” he said.

The Philippines on Saturday logged a total of 926,052 Covid-19 cases after reporting 11,101 new infections.

There are 203,710 active cases, 706,532 recoveries, and 15,810 fatalities.

In a public address delivered Thursday night, President Rodrigo Duterte assured the public that the government knows how to deal with Covid-19.

Duterte also floated the possibility of using his police power to take over the hotels’ operations, in case the Covid-19 situation in the country worsens.

He likewise backed the planned local production of Covid-19 vaccines and told concerned government agencies to hasten the processing of permits of pharmaceutical firms which have expressed intent to manufacture vaccines in the country.

To help the government in its fight against Covid-19, Panelo earlier advised the public to get used to the health and quarantine rules.

The government is targeting to inoculate 70 million Filipinos by yearend to achieve herd immunity. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency