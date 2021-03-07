﻿Pinoys in Iraq urged to witness Pope Francis’ visit

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Friday urged Filipino workers in Iraq to witness the apostolic visit of Pope Francis to the country.

“With consent of your employers, our dear OFWs in Iraq, bear witness and watch from homes the apostolic visit of Pope Francis,” Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chair of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People (ECMI) said in an interview.

He also urged the faithful to take advantage of the pontiff’s visit as a “a moment of grace and source of God’s blessing.”

“The apostolic visit of His Holiness to Iraq is historic events of God’s grace and love for His people. It is our Holy Father’s pilgrimage of hope and peace to Iraq, manifesting his compassion and solidarity with them and bringing comfort and God’s strength,” he said.

He asked the Filipino to pray for the safety of the pontiff in the predominantly Muslim nation and for the success of the visit.

“With you, let us pray together for the safety of apostolic visit of Pope Francis, imploring our almighty God for its successful fruits of healing, harmony and unity,” he added.

On Friday, Iraqi government officials will welcome Pope Francis in an official ceremony at the Baghdad International Airport.

The pontiff is set to meet with representatives of non-governmental organizations and diplomats.

He will also visit the Sayidat al-Nejat Cathedral in Baghdad, where dozens of people were killed in a terrorist attack in 2010 during a religious ritual.

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq, which will run until March 8, is his first overseas visit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency