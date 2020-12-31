﻿Pinoys from UK, 19 other nations must complete 14-day quarantine

Filipinos arriving from the United Kingdom and 19 other countries where a potentially more transmissible coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) variant was found must complete their 14-day quarantine at a government facility, notwithstanding a negative RT-PCR result, National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 Deputy Chief Implementer Vince Dizon said Thursday.

The advisory comes as the Philippine government begins implementing stricter protocols for the 20 countries.

“They will need to do the mandatory 14-day facility quarantine (and the) government will provide facility accommodation for free in a two or three-star accommodation,” he said.

He said passengers may opt for a different hotel provided it is an establishment accredited by the Bureau of Quarantine, but they must shoulder the cost in full for 14 days.

While Filipino citizens, even those from the 20 states, can still enter the Philippines, Dizon urged all travelers to re-book their flights to the Philippines at a later date.

“If their travel to the Philippines is not urgent, (we) discourage them from going home in the meantime and standby for the new developments,” he said.

From Dec. 30, 2020 to Jan. 15, 2021, all foreign nationals from the following areas below will not be permitted to enter the country:

– Australia

– Canada

– Denmark

– France

– Germany

– Hong Kong SAR

– Iceland

– Ireland

– Israel

– Italy

– Japan

– Lebanon

– The Netherlands

– Singapore

– Switzerland

– Sweden

– South Korea

– South Africa

– Spain

– The United Kingdom

“For the given period, non-Filipino nationals, regardless of previous visa status, exemptions granted, or relation to Filipino citizens, will temporarily be restricted from entering the Philippines,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a separate advisory.

It also reminded all OFs of the “limited quarantine facilities” in place as it reiterated the NTF’s call to reconsider their travel plans.

“As such the DFA strongly advises that all travelers to the country carefully reconsider their travel plans, including postponing their trips until the end of the travel restrictions to avoid personal inconvenience and possible additional expenses, as well as help prevent the incidence of the new Covid-19 strain in the country, ” it said

Source: Philippines News agency