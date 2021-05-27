﻿Pinoy karateka on track to surpass 36-gold haul last year

Filipino karateka James De Los Santos won his 22nd gold medal for the year by ruling the Athlete’s eTournament World Series #3.

The world number one e-kata player announced on Thursday that he defeated Matias Domont of Switzerland, 25.32-24.84, in the final.

De Los Santos first beat Ruud Karsten of Netherlands, 25.4-20.74, in the semifinals.

With the win, De Los Santos is on track of surpassing his 36-gold haul last year with a few months to spare.

“[I am] aiming to surpass my record from last year. [I am] feeling pumped!” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency