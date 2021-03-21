﻿PilSys provides better access to gov’t, private services

The government vowed anew to provide Filipinos with quality access to financial inclusion services as it held a ceremonial event for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) project on Friday.

Speaking during the online launch, Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said the primary objective of the project is to provide valid proof of identification to Filipinos and resident aliens.

“Bilang isang foundational digital ID system, babaguhin ng PhilSys kung paano inihahatid at ina-access ang mga serbisyo sa bansa (As a foundational digital ID system, the PhilSys will transform how services are delivered and accessed in the country),” said Mapa, who is also the National Statistician and Civil Registrar General.

He noted that PhilSys would provide Filipinos easier access to financial, social protection, health, education, and other government services.

“Sa pamamagitan ng PhilSys, maisasagawa ng mga Pilipino ang mga transaction nang hindi nangangailangan ng physical na presensya, physical na dokumento, at cash (Through PhilSys, Filipinos can now do transactions without needing physical presence, actual documents, and cash),” Mapa said.

The PhilSys is a step towards pushing the digital economy in the country, he added.

“Ito ay dinisenyo upang mabigyan ang mga Pilipino ng mas maayos na access sa mga serbisyo mula sa pamahalaan at pribadong sektor, at gawin itong mas madali, mas mabilis, at mas abot-kaya (It is designed to provide Filipinos better access to services from the government and the private sector, and make it easier, faster, and more affordable),” Mapa said.

In October last year, the PSA rolled out the PhilSys mass registration to targeted low-income Filipinos in 664 cities and municipalities in 32 provinces identified as “low-risk” areas for the coronavirus.

Due to the health crisis, the PSA implemented the Philsys project in a three-step approach to protect the registration team and target registrants against the risks of infection.

Step 1 of the registration involves the collection of full name, gender, date, and place of birth, blood type, and address.

The PSA conducted simultaneous house-to-house visits to collect demographic data of targeted nine million individuals, composed of at least five million low-income household heads, while the rest were adult household members.

Step 2 involves setting up an appointment for the biometrics capture, which includes fingerprint, iris scan, and front-facing photograph.

Mapa likewise said the PhilSys project aims to register all low-income household heads.

“Ang PhilSys ay para sa bawat Pilipino at higit sa lahat, para sating mga kababayang nahihirapan sa pag-access ng tulong mula sa gobyerno dahil sa kawalan ng valid IDs (The PhilSys is for every Filipino and above all, for our fellow citizens who have difficulty accessing assistance from the government due to the lack of valid IDs),” he said.

He noted that the PhilSys targets to help low-income household heads acquire basic access to banking services.

“Nanatili tayong tapat sa intensyon ng ating batas na unahin ang vulnerable sectors ng ating lipunan (We have remained true to the intention of the law to prioritize the vulnerable sectors of our society),” Mapa said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency