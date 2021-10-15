﻿PH’s largest solar park to rise in Nueva Ecija

The Philippines is expected to ramp up its renewable energy sources in the coming years as the largest solar park in the country will rise in Nueva Ecija.

In a statement Monday, Solar Philippines said it is setting up the Solar Energy Zones, Inc. (SEZ) to host solar power projects in its 10,000 hectares land located in Batangas, Nueva Ecija, and Tarlac.

Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste said with the growing demand for new solar power plants, there is now a scarcity of land to put up the projects.

Leviste said the SEZ is inspired by solar parks in India where firms can co-locate for their solar projects.

“Our aim is no longer to compete with the country’s power companies, but to enable them to build projects, to ensure that solar soon becomes the largest source of new energy in the Philippines,” he said.

Leviste added the SEZ will help firms make it possible to build large-scale solar farms.

“Now the power industry is convinced that it is, we are making available these sites to help others enter the market,” he said.

In the coming months, SEZ will announce future locators that will be constructing their solar projects in the next five years.

“The capacity of these will be multiple times greater than the country’s total solar capacity to date, making solar a major share of the country’s energy mix,” Solar Philippines said.

The Department of Energy (DOE) aims that the country expands its renewable energy resources during the Duterte administration and beyond.

DOE data showed that between 2016 and 2020, some 7,399 megawatts of clean energy have been installed.

DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi earlier said promoting renewable energy, of which solar power has a big share, is part of the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Source: Philippines News Agency