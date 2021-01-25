﻿Photogs get used to taking shots from a distance amid pandemic

Amid the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, both professional and hobbyist photographers have trained themselves to capture images of people from a distance.

Over the past months, Avito Dalan, a photojournalist for Philippine News Agency, has been maintaining distance and using longer lenses to be safe and still take good photos.

“May konting pagbabago kasi lahat ng photogs, para sa amin kaligtasan, sumusonod din kami sa lahat na health protocols na pinapairal ng government. Kailangan bago ka lumabas ng bahay siguraduhin mo na nakasuot ka ng face mask at face shield kasama may alcohol ka sa bulsa (There are a few changes because us photogs, for our own safety, follow health protocols being implemented by the government. Before leaving our homes, you have to make sure that you wear your face mask, face shield and bring alcohol),” he said in an interview.

Dalan, in some cases, would shoot from an estimated 30 feet away using lens he would usually use for capturing crowded events like the grand procession of the Black Nazarene or sports events.

However, he admits that capturing subjects in events done in smaller venues poses a bigger physical distancing challenge. Luckily, most of his subjects comply with health and safety protocols.

“Bihira naman sa mga subject na hindi naka-face mask lalo na ng mga government officials natin (Only a few subjects don’t wear face masks especially since most of my subjects are government officials),” he said.

Canon 5D Mark IV and Canon 7D digital cameras that photojournalist Avito Dalan is using to take good shots from a distance to observe health and safety protocols against coronavirus. (Contributed photo)

Mong Pintolo, a photojournalist for Philippine Star, has also taken time to do some research before showing up in places with high risk of infection.

He would also take the extra care of his health by avoiding bad habits that could weaken his immune system.

“Mas lalong pinag-ibayo ang pag-research bago mag-cover. Laging sinasaalang-alang na kahit sino ay pwedeng maging carrier ng virus, kaya bilang pag-iingat mas pinalalakas ko ang aking katawan, sa pamamagitan ng tamang pagkain, bitamina, ehersiyo at tamang oras ng pagtulog (I conduct research before coverage. I also keep in mind that anyone can be a carrier of the virus that’s why to stay safe I make sure I take care of my body by eating right, taking vitamins, exercising, and getting enough sleep),” he said.

Pintolo, who covers the provincial field work in the Southern Metro Manila beat, said he would frequently experience having to remind subjects to wear their face masks in public.

He said he would usually encounter the most number of people when taking photos of those lining up to receive government aid.

“Hindi nilalapitan pero madalas na pinagsasabihan dahil ang pag suot ng mask ay bilang paggalang na din sa mga nakakasalamuha mo sa araw-araw (I don’t approach them but I would often remind them to wear their face masks to respect those they interact with on a daily basis),” he said.

Dalan said it’s much easier to take photos now that lockdowns have been less restrictive.

When President Rodrigo Duterte imposed an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) all over the country on March 16, 2020, the streets were almost empty except for front-liners and other workers in essential services making their way at work.

He is aware of the risks that come with his job as photojournalist, but he’s holding on to the promise that vaccines would be available by February.

For now, he makes sure to keep both himself and his camera equipment safe by cleaning them with alcohol-based solution to mitigate the chances of getting contaminated with Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News agency