﻿PHLPost to inform registrants before delivery of PhilID

Registrants to the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) will be informed by the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) on the status of the delivery of their Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or national ID.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) likewise advised registrants to track the status of their national ID through the PHLpost site http://tracking.phlpost.gov.ph/.

After entering the transaction number given during the Step 2 biometrics registration, they will know if their PhilID cards are already for delivery or still in process.

“If the words NOT FOUND pops out upon tracking the status of your PhilID online, that means your ID is in process. Just wait. PHLPost will contact you,” the PSA said in a Nov. 3 post.

If the registrant is not around to receive the PhilID, a valid ID, authorization letter, and PhilSys transaction slip are required from the authorized recipient.

How to track the status of the Philippine Identification card (Courtesy of PSA)

Following the delivery of more than 3 million ID cards as of November 12, at least 6 million more will soon be dispatched by PHLPost.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency