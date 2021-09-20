﻿PHLPost releases stamps featuring Tokyo Olympic medalists

The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) has released stamps celebrating the triumph of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medalist.

The stamps feature Diaz’s winning moments in Tokyo on July 26, 2021 that made her a national sensation as she captured the elusive gold medal for the first time since the country first competed in the quadrennial meet in 1924.

Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio said in a news release on Saturday the historic victory brought honor and inspiration to the Filipino people.

He noted that every stamp and piece of mail tell a story.

“The images in stamps offer a fresh and engaging story of Philippine history, culture, and identity,” he said. “We never fail to capture the interpretation of Filipino experience and historic moments in portraying famous individuals, events, and geography.”

There are also stamps bearing the image of Diaz’s fellow medalists – boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio (silver) and Eumir Marcial (bronze).

“The glory they have given to our nation and to the Filipino people is priceless,” Fulgencio said. “We also thank those who have shared their unforgettable photos of Hidilyn’s moments of triumph to be featured in stamps.”

(Courtesy of Philippine Postal Corporation)

PHLPost also launched the “Keep the Faith, Be a Hero Covid-19 Vaccinated” postage stamps to encourage and promote vaccination.

It is the second in the series of Covid-19 Heroes stamps after the “Frontline Heroes” version issued last year.

The stamps feature people from all walks of life and who are recognized as heroes in the fight against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency