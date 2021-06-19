﻿PhilSys Step 2 online booking available in 226 cities, towns

A total of 226 cities and municipalities now have online booking for the Step 2 registration of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced the available online booking sites as of June 12, up from 14 pilot cities and municipalities on May 24.

Appointment schedules for Step 2 can be made online through https://register.philsys.gov.ph.

Step 2 must be done personally as it involves fingerprint and iris scans and taking of front-facing photographs.

The PSA also reminded those who have finished Step 1 through face-to-face or house-to-house demographic data collection that they no longer need to register and book an appointment online.

“The PSA or your respective local government units will provide you with updates for the schedule of your Step 2 registration,” it said.

Source: Philippines News Agency