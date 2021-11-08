﻿PhilSys reminds registrants ID must have birth details

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Davao team reminds Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or national ID registrants to bring valid documents with birth details during the Step 2 biometrics process.

The Philippine Identification System (PhilSys-Davao team posted recently that in lieu of regular ID cards, applicants may also present an authenticated birth certificate or barangay clearance that has a thumbmark/signature, full name, address, birth details, and front-facing photograph.

The birth certificate must be from the PSA, National Statistics Office or Local Civil Registry Office, with Birth Reference Number, and accompanied by one government-issued ID.

“Remember to bring any valid ID with birth details and always keep a tab on health protocols when availing the service,” the PhilSys Davao team said in its October post.

The other accepted identification documents are Philippine passport or e-Passport, Unified Multi-purpose Identification Card issued by the Government Service Insurance System o Social Security System, Land Transportation Office-issued student’s permit or non-professional/professional driver’s license, employee ID, school ID or municipal/barangay ID.

Some of the accepted identification documents for the Philippine Identification System registration (Courtesy of PhilSys)

The team also reiterated PSA prioritizes those who have completed the Step 1 demographic registration online and secured appointments.

Some sites accept walk-ins only applicants if some registrants will not show up or if there are vacant slots.

The Philippine Postal Corporation will deliver the PhilID cards once the Step 2 registration is done.

“PhilID and delivery is FREE. There is no charge for any transaction for PhilSys,” the PSA posted.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency