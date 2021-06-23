﻿PhilSys registration for Pangasinan gov’t workers launched

MALASIQUI, Pangasinan – The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) Pangasinan is conducting mobile registration for Step 2 of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for national line agencies and local government unit workers.

“They have limited time to go out because of their work so we thought of bringing the registration kit to their respective offices,” said PSA-Pangasinan’s chief statistical specialist Edgar Norberte in a phone interview on Wednesday.

Norberte said among the national government agencies they are accommodating are the Philippine National Police, Government Service Insurance System, and the Social Security System.

The provincial government has also expressed a desire to avail of the mobile registration for its employees, he added.

“We have already finished registering in Step 2 the municipal employees in the different local government units of the province,” he said.

Norberte said the municipal government of Rosales town has also opened a registration center in SM City Rosales mall since June 18.

“The municipal government can no longer accommodate the number of registrants in their center so they decided to open another one in the SM mall,” he said.

In a Facebook post, SM City Rosales announced it is accommodating 200 pre-registered applicants while walk-ins are prohibited.

PhilSys Step 1 registration process is already online.

Step 2 involves the actual PhilSys registration, which is the validation of demographic information and capture of fingerprint, iris, and face images at PhilSys registration centers.

Under Step 3, the national identification (ID) card would be sent to the residence of applicants through the Philippine Postal Corp.

“There were some who already received their IDs,” he said.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions

