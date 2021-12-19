﻿PhilSys part of Davao Oro ‘Serbisyo Caravan’

Philippine Identification (PhilID) or the national ID registration was included in the recent “Serbisyo (Service) Caravan” initiated by the provincial government of Davao de Oro.

Residents took advantage of the activity to register for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

“National ID registration was fit to be included in the Serbisyo Caravan so residents of the municipality would not go far and the registration was brought to them,” PhilSys said in a recent post, referring to the December 7 event.

Belinda Garan, a resident, took to Facebook to thank the provincial government for making the PhilSys registration possible and bringing it nearer to the people.

“This is of big help as we did not have to go far in order to be registered for the national ID,” she posted in the vernacular.

Other services in the caravan were free haircut, distribution of informative materials, issuance of police clearance, distribution of vegetable and fruit-bearing seedlings, anti-rabies vaccination for dogs, deworming, distribution of Member Data Records of the beneficiaries of the conditional cash grant Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), training needs assessment, registration of business name, and distribution of rice packs.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency