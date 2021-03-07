﻿PhilSys initial registration nets 20M; targets 50M more

More than 20 million Filipinos have completed the Step 1 registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) as of February 26, 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said in a statement released Monday.

“As of February 26, per the latest count, PSA has recorded a total of 20,133,869 registrants who completed Step1 registration,” the PSA stated.

Due to the positive turnout, PSA raised its target for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) registration to 70 million this year.

“The target registrants will include vulnerable groups identified by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, such as front-line health workers, senior citizens, indigents, and uniformed personnel,” the PSA said.

Step 1 started on October 12, 2020 in 32 select provinces considered as Covid-19 low-risk areas. Registration is ongoing.

“Achieving the 70 million target this year would be an exceptional feat for the PSA and other agencies involved in the implementation. The success of the PhilSys necessitates the full support and commitment of government agencies, local government units, civil society organizations, the private sectors, and all Filipinos,” PSA Undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, Ph.D., National Statistician, and Civil Registrar General, said in the statement.

Step 1 involves the house-to-house collection of demographic information of low-income household heads, after which, they will be scheduled for an appointment for Step 2.

Step 2 Registration will be rolled out on a gradual, small-scale basis in 32 provinces. It will include validation of supporting documents and capture of biometric information, such as fingerprints, iris scans, and front-facing photographs at registration centers as per the registrants’ appointments.

PSA assured both processes are conducted in compliance with health and safety protocols.

Registrant Ramon Lumage shared on his Facebook page that “it would be easier if the needed documents are ready because if you don’t have documents, it would be a problem.”

Signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity and a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and opening of bank accounts.

It will also boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency