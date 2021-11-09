﻿PhilSys Davao mall sign-up site open even on holidays

Registration for the Philippine Identification System proceeded at SM City Ecoland here even during the All Saints’ Day holiday on November 1.

Registrant Kimberly Manuel, a member of NHA Bangkal Central Park Facebook group, shared her experience in registering for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card or the national ID through the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys).

“Just wanna share, dli ko empleyado sa Philsys po. I just wanna share ky murag ubay-ubay pa wala nka human sa process sa National ID nato (I am not an employee of PhilSys. I just wanna share this because a lot of people haven’t finished the process of registering for our national ID),” she posted.

She said the PhilSys registration site at SM City Ecoland accepts walk-in registrants and it took her just about 20 minutes to finish the Step 2 process, which involves validation of Step 1 demographic details and identification documents, and biometrics.

“Pwede ra kaayo WALK-IN guys, no need na mag pa appointment. If step 2 namu dalaa lng tong appointment slip and less than 20mins you’re DONE depende sa kadghan sa tao (Walks-in is accepted. No need to have an appointment. If you are already in Step 2, just bring your appointment slip and in less than 20 minutes, you’re done, depending on the number of people at the registration center),” she said.

She also advised that registrants should bring one valid ID or other valid documents like birth certificate or Barangay Clearance.

Do not wear sando (sleeveless upper garment), shorts, and heavy makeup, she added.

“And they are open today even on a holiday,” Manuel posted.

SM Ecoland processes registration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the PhilSys Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency