﻿PhilSys-Davao de Oro open to walk-ins, 5 yrs. old and up

The ongoing Philippine Identification (PhilID) or national ID registration in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro is open to walk-ins and applicants five years old and above.

The registration site is at the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) – Davao de Oro office and is open Mondays to Saturdays.

“Our registration is open to all who have not yet registered for the national ID. It is open for those who have yet to register for Step 1 or Step 2. Just bring the needed requirements like the original birth certificate,” the municipal government post on December 11 stated.

Step 1 is the demographic registration that can also be done online, while Step 2 involves the recording of biometrics – fingerprints, iris scans, and photographs.

As of December 11, a total of 50,014,382 Filipinos have completed the Step 2 registration, after which the national ID cards will be delivered by the Philippine Postal Corp.

The entire sign-up process is free of charge.

The local government also reminded the public to observe safety health standards, such as wearing face masks and physical distancing, and bringing of own ballpen.

Nabunturan is a first-class municipality with a population of 84,340,000 in 28 villages, as of the 2020 census.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government agencies where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

